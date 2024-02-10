Who's Playing

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles @ Lindenwood Lions

Current Records: Tennessee Tech 7-17, Lindenwood 8-16

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Ohio Valley matchup on schedule as the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles and the Lindenwood Lions are set to tip at 4:30 p.m. ET on February 10th at Robert F. Hyland Arena. Tennessee Tech is limping into the matchup on a six-game losing streak.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post ten fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Tennessee Tech found out the hard way on Thursday. They suffered a grim 88-69 defeat to the Redhawks. Tennessee Tech was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 49-28.

Meanwhile, the Lions couldn't handle the Tigers on Thursday and fell 65-55. Lindenwood has not had much luck with the Tigers recently, as the team's come up short the last three times they've met.

The Golden Eagles have been struggling recently as they've lost ten of their last 12 matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-17 record this season. As for the Lions, their defeat dropped their record down to 8-16.

Tennessee Tech will be fighting an uphill battle on Saturday as the experts have pegged them as the 1.5-point underdog. Neither team has fared well against the spread this season; they is 9-12, while Lindenwood is 7-14.

Tennessee Tech was able to grind out a solid win over the Lions when the teams last played back in February of 2023, winning 77-68. The rematch might be a little tougher for Tennessee Tech since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Lindenwood is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Tennessee Tech, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lions as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 135 points.

Series History

Lindenwood and Tennessee Tech both have 1 win in their last 2 games.