Who's Playing

UMKC Roos @ Lindenwood Lions

Current Records: UMKC 3-6, Lindenwood 3-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. ET

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. ET
Where: Robert F. Hyland Arena -- Saint Charles, Missouri

Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Lindenwood will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will take on the UMKC Roos at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Last Saturday, the Lions couldn't handle the Bengals and fell 76-70. Lindenwood has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 11 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact UMKC found out the hard way on Tuesday. They were the victim of a painful 88-69 defeat at the hands of the Jayhawks. UMKC has not had much luck with Kansas recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.

Despite their loss, UMKC saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Cameron Faas, who scored 18 points along with 5 rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Less helpful for UMKC was Jamar Brown's abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

The last time the Lions won on the road was back back in November. Having now lost four straight away matches, they've bumped their record down to 3-5. That rough patch could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 56.8 points per game. As for the Roos, their loss dropped their record down to 3-6.

While UMKC and Lindenwood both let their fans down in their last outings, both still covered. As for their next game, UMKC is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites on the road this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Lindenwood have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 33.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UMKC struggles in that department as they've been even better at 37 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

UMKC is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Lindenwood, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Roos, as the game opened with the Roos as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 137.5 points.

Series History

UMKC won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.