Who's Playing

UT Martin Skyhawks @ Lindenwood Lions

Current Records: UT Martin 17-10, Lindenwood 8-19

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Robert F. Hyland Arena -- Saint Charles, Missouri

Robert F. Hyland Arena -- Saint Charles, Missouri Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

UT Martin has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Lindenwood Lions will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Robert F. Hyland Arena. UT Martin has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

UT Martin meant business on Saturday, getting buckets from all over the court against a Eagles squad that has allowed just 63.07 points per contest. The Skyhawks walked away with an 88-82 victory over the Eagles.

Meanwhile, Lindenwood's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fifth straight loss. They took a hard 72-57 fall against the Panthers.

The Skyhawks' victory was their fifth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 17-10. As for the Lions, they have been struggling recently as they've lost ten of their last 11 games, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-19 record this season.

Thursday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy match: UT Martin have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 41.5 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Lindenwood, though, as they've been averaging only 32.3 rebounds per game. Given UT Martin's sizable advantage in that area, the Lions will need to find a way to close that gap.

UT Martin beat the Lions 76-67 in their previous matchup back in January. The rematch might be a little tougher for UT Martin since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

UT Martin has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Lindenwood.