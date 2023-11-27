Who's Playing

Utah Tech Trailblazers @ Lindenwood Lions

Current Records: Utah Tech 2-3, Lindenwood 3-3

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Robert F. Hyland Arena -- Saint Charles, Missouri

Robert F. Hyland Arena -- Saint Charles, Missouri Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

What to Know

The Utah Tech Trailblazers' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Lindenwood Lions at 8:00 p.m. ET on November 27th at Robert F. Hyland Arena. Utah Tech might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up 16 turnovers on Friday.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 11 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Utah Tech found out the hard way. They took a serious blow against the Cougars, falling 93-53.

Meanwhile, the Lions earned a 71-60 win over the Tribe last Sunday. The win made it back-to-back wins for Lindenwood.

The Trailblazers now have a losing record at 2-3. As for the Lions, the victory got them back to even at 3-3.

Looking ahead to Monday, Utah Tech is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Utah Tech have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Lindenwood struggles in that department as they've been averaging 32.7 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Utah Tech is a 3.5-point favorite against Lindenwood, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Trailblazers as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 144 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Utah Tech won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.