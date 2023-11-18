1st Quarter Report

A win for Lipscomb would push their record over .500, and after one quarter of play they've put themselves in a good position to make it happen. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Alabama A&M 51-28. This match looks nothing like the tight 63-59 margin from Lipscomb's win over Alabama A&M in their previous head-to-head back in December of 2022.

Lipscomb came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Alabama A&M Bulldogs @ Lipscomb Bisons

Current Records: Alabama A&M 0-1, Lipscomb 2-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Allen Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee

Allen Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $32.00

What to Know

The Alabama A&M Bulldogs will head out on the road to face off against the Lipscomb Bisons at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Allen Arena. Alabama A&M might want some stickum for this game since the team gave up 17 turnovers last Thursday.

Alabama A&M had to start their season on the road , and it wasn't the start they were hoping for. They took a 83-67 bruising from the Lions. Alabama A&M has not had much luck with Northern Alabama recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up ten more assists than your opponent, a fact Lipscomb proved on Tuesday. They claimed a resounding 96-65 victory over the Golden Eagles on the road. The oddsmakers were on Lipscomb's side, but they didn't give the team enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

The Bulldogs' defeat dropped their record down to 0-1. As for the Bisons, the victory got them back to even at 2-2.

Alabama A&M is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a 13-15 record against the spread.

Alabama A&M didn't have too much breathing room in their game against Lipscomb when the teams last played back in December of 2022, but they still walked away with a 63-59 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for Alabama A&M since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Lipscomb is a big 12.5-point favorite against Alabama A&M, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 147 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Lipscomb and Alabama A&M both have 1 win in their last 2 games.