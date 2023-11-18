Who's Playing

Alabama A&M Bulldogs @ Lipscomb Bisons

Current Records: Alabama A&M 0-1, Lipscomb 2-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Allen Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee

What to Know

The Lipscomb Bisons will be playing at home against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Allen Arena. Alabama A&M took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Lipscomb, who comes in off a win.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up ten more assists than your opponent, a fact Lipscomb proved on Tuesday. They took their game on the road with ease, bagging a 96-65 win over the Golden Eagles. The oddsmakers were on Lipscomb's side, but they didn't give the team enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

Meanwhile, Alabama A&M had to hit the road for their first game and unfortunately the road hit them back. They received a tough blow on Thursday as they fell 83-67 to the Lions. Alabama A&M has struggled against Northern Alabama recently, as their matchup on Thursday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

The victory got the Bisons back to even at 2-2. As for the Bulldogs, their loss dropped their record down to 0-1.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Lipscomb have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 33.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Alabama A&M struggles in that department as they've been even better at 37 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Lipscomb came up short against Alabama A&M in their previous meeting back in December of 2022, falling 63-59. Will Lipscomb have more luck at home instead of on the road? Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Series History

Lipscomb and Alabama A&M both have 1 win in their last 2 games.