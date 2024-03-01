Who's Playing

Eastern Kentucky Colonels @ Lipscomb Bisons

Current Records: Eastern Kentucky 17-12, Lipscomb 19-11

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Atlantic Sun matchup on schedule as the Lipscomb Bisons and the Eastern Kentucky Colonels are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on March 1st at Allen Arena. Lipscomb will be looking to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you nail nine more threes than your opponent, a fact Lipscomb proved on Wednesday. They took down the Knights 90-74. 90 seems to be a good number for Lipscomb as the team scooped up a victory with the same number of points in their previous game.

Meanwhile, Eastern Kentucky unfortunately witnessed the end of their four-game winning streak on Wednesday. They fell to the Governors 83-79.

Eastern Kentucky struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

The Bisons have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won six of their last seven matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 19-11 record this season. As for the Colonels, their defeat dropped their record down to 17-12.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Friday as both teams are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Lipscomb hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 82.3 points per game. However, it's not like Eastern Kentucky struggles in that department as they've been averaging 81.8 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Looking forward, Lipscomb is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points. This contest will be their 16th straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 6-7-1 against the spread).

Odds

Lipscomb is a 4-point favorite against Eastern Kentucky, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Bisons, as the game opened with the Bisons as a 2-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 162.5 points.

Series History

Lipscomb and Eastern Kentucky both have 2 wins in their last 4 games.