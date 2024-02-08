Who's Playing

Queens Royals @ Lipscomb Bisons

Current Records: Queens 10-14, Lipscomb 14-10

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 8, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 8, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Allen Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee

Allen Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Queens has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Lipscomb Bisons will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Allen Arena. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the two teams will really light up the scoreboard.

On Saturday, the Royals beat the Knights 85-75.

Meanwhile, the matchup between Lipscomb and the Dolphins on Saturday hardly resembled the 62-59 effort from their previous meeting. The Bisons narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past the Dolphins 84-82.

The Royals' victory was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 10-14. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 91.7 points per game. As for the Bisons, their victory bumped their record up to 14-10.

Thursday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Queens have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Lipscomb, though, as they've been averaging only 33.1 rebounds per game. Given Queens' sizable advantage in that area, the Bisons will need to find a way to close that gap.

Queens came up short against the Bisons when the teams last played back in February of 2023, falling 66-60. Can Queens avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Lipscomb won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.