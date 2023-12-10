Who's Playing

Tennessee State Tigers @ Lipscomb Bisons

Current Records: Tennessee State 6-3, Lipscomb 6-5

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Allen Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee

Allen Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Tennessee State Tigers will head out on the road to face off against the Lipscomb Bisons at 5:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Allen Arena. Tennessee State might want some stickum for this game since the team gave up 11 turnovers on Saturday.

Last Saturday, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Tigers beat the Governors 69-65.

Meanwhile, Lipscomb and Belmont couldn't quite live up to the 163.5-over/under that the experts had forecasted. The Bisons lost 72-71 to the Bruins on a last-minute free throw From Ja'Kobi Gillespie. Lipscomb has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Will Pruitt put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 21 points along with 9 rebounds. Less helpful for Lipscomb was Owen McCormack's abysmal 0-7 three-point shooting.

The Tigers have yet to lose a match at home this season, leaving them with a 6-3 record. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 78.8 points per game. As for the Bisons, their defeat dropped their record down to 6-5.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as Tennessee State and Lipscomb are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Tennessee State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.7 points per game. However, it's not like Lipscomb struggles in that department as they've been even better at 80.5 per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run up the score up higher Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Tennessee State was able to grind out a solid win over Lipscomb in their previous matchup back in December of 2022, winning 90-85. The rematch might be a little tougher for Tennessee State since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Tennessee State has won 5 out of their last 7 games against Lipscomb.