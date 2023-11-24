Who's Playing

UNC-Ash. Bulldogs @ Lipscomb Bisons

Current Records: UNC-Ash. 2-2, Lipscomb 3-2

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Place Bell -- Laval, Quebec

Place Bell -- Laval, Quebec Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

What to Know

UNC-Ash. has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will face off against the Lipscomb Bisons at 2:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Place Bell. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the two teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 24 more assists than your opponent, a fact UNC-Ash. proved on Saturday. They simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat the Dragons 114-59 at home.

Meanwhile, Lipscomb entered their tilt with Alabama A&M with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. The Bisons put the hurt on the Bulldogs with a sharp 106-81 win on Saturday. The result was nothing new for Lipscomb, who have now won three matches by 25 points or more so far this season.

The win got the Bulldogs back to even at 2-2. As for the Bisons, they now have a winning record of 3-2.

UNC-Ash. is hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This will be their first time playing as the favorites this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as UNC-Ash. and Lipscomb are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. UNC-Ash. hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 92.8 points per game. However, it's not like Lipscomb struggles in that department as they've been averaging 88.8 per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run up the score up higher Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Lipscomb is a slight 1-point favorite against UNC-Ash., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Bulldogs as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 153.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.