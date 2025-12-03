The Wednesday college basketball schedule tips early as the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles travel approximately 90 miles to take on the Lipscomb Bison in Nashville. Lipscomb is 4-4 on the season, while Tennessee Tech is 3-5. The Golden Eagles, however, have been a bit more battled tested as they are coming off back-to-back losses to Georgia and Kentucky.

Tipoff is at noon ET at Allen Arena. The latest Lipscomb vs. Tennessee Tech odds list the Eagles as 10.5-point favorites. The over/under is 151.5 Before making any Tennessee Tech vs. Lipscomb picks, check out the men's college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times and has returned over $2,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks over the past three seasons. Anyone following its college basketball betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Lipscomb vs. Tennessee Tech 10,000 times and just revealed its college basketball picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several men's college basketball odds and men's college basketball betting lines for Lipscomb vs. Tennessee Tech:

Lipscomb vs. Tennessee Tech spread: Lipscomb -10.5 Lipscomb vs. Tennessee Tech over/under: 151.5 points Lipscomb vs. Tennessee Tech money line: Lipscomb -658, Tennessee Tech +470 Lipscomb vs. Tennessee Tech picks: See picks at SportsLine Lipscomb vs. Tennessee Tech streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

How to make Lipscomb vs. Tennessee Tech picks

After simulating Tennessee Tech vs. Lipscomb 10,000 times SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (151.5 points). Both teams went Over in their last game, and the model is projecting four different players to hit double-digit scoring in this matchup.

The model also says one side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Tennessee Tech vs. Lipscomb, and which side of the spread hits in well over 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to back, all from the advanced model was profitable on top-ranked college basketball picks last season, and find out.