Who's Playing

Austin Peay @ Lipscomb

Current Records: Austin Peay 8-10; Lipscomb 10-8

What to Know

The Lipscomb Bisons will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Bisons and the Austin Peay Governors will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday at Allen Arena. Lipscomb will be strutting in after a win while Austin Peay will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Austin Peay is out to make up for these teams' game on Thursday. Lipscomb made easy work of Austin Peay and carried off an 87-65 victory.

Lipscomb is now 10-8 while the Governors sit at 8-10. The Bisons are 4-5 after wins this year, and Austin Peay is 3-6 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Allen Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee

Allen Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Lipscomb have won two out of their last three games against Austin Peay.