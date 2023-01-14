Who's Playing
Austin Peay @ Lipscomb
Current Records: Austin Peay 8-10; Lipscomb 10-8
What to Know
The Lipscomb Bisons will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Bisons and the Austin Peay Governors will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday at Allen Arena. Lipscomb will be strutting in after a win while Austin Peay will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Austin Peay is out to make up for these teams' game on Thursday. Lipscomb made easy work of Austin Peay and carried off an 87-65 victory.
Lipscomb is now 10-8 while the Governors sit at 8-10. The Bisons are 4-5 after wins this year, and Austin Peay is 3-6 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: Allen Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Lipscomb have won two out of their last three games against Austin Peay.
- Jan 12, 2023 - Lipscomb 87 vs. Austin Peay 65
- Dec 20, 2016 - Lipscomb 99 vs. Austin Peay 85
- Dec 20, 2015 - Austin Peay 92 vs. Lipscomb 84