Who's Playing

Austin Peay @ Lipscomb

Current Records: Austin Peay 8-10; Lipscomb 10-8

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Lipscomb Bisons are heading back home. The Bisons and the Austin Peay Governors will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 5 p.m. ET Saturday at Allen Arena. Lipscomb should still be riding high after a big win, while Austin Peay will be looking to right the ship.

Lipscomb is hoping for another victory. They made easy work of Austin Peay on Thursday and carried off an 87-65 win.

Lipscomb is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with the Bisons, who are 8-7 against the spread.

Lipscomb is now 10-8 while the Governors sit at 8-10. Lipscomb is 4-5 after wins this year, and Austin Peay is 3-6 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Allen Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee

Allen Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bisons are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Governors, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Lipscomb have won two out of their last three games against Austin Peay.