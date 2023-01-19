Who's Playing

Eastern Kentucky @ Lipscomb

Current Records: Eastern Kentucky 12-7; Lipscomb 11-8

What to Know

The Eastern Kentucky Colonels have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. The Colonels and the Lipscomb Bisons will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 8 p.m. ET Thursday at Allen Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Eastern Kentucky winning the first 86-72 at home and Lipscomb taking the second 83-73.

The Stetson Hatters typically have all the answers at home, but on Saturday Eastern Kentucky proved too difficult a challenge. Eastern Kentucky captured a comfortable 85-70 win.

Meanwhile, Lipscomb strolled past the Austin Peay Governors with points to spare on Saturday, taking the game 86-72.

The Colonels are expected to lose this next one by 4.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 7-3 against the spread when expected to lose.

The wins brought Eastern Kentucky up to 12-7 and the Bisons to 11-8. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Eastern Kentucky ranks 24th in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 80.9 on average. Lipscomb has displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they enter the contest with a 48.30% field goal percentage, good for 25th best in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Allen Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee

Allen Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee

Odds

The Bisons are a 4.5-point favorite against the Colonels, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Lipscomb and Eastern Kentucky both have one win in their last two games.