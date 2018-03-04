Lipscomb vs. Florida Gulf Coast odds: Unbiased model has strong ASUN Tournament finals picks

Lipscomb and Florida Gulf Coast split the regular-season series. Now, they face off in the rubber match on Sunday in the championship game of the Atlantic Sun tournament at 3 p.m. ET. FGCU is a 7.5-point favorite.



Lipscomb and Florida Gulf Coast are the top two seeds in the ASUN tournament, whose final will be played at Alico Arena in Fort Myers, FGCU's home court. The Eagles are looking for their third straight NCAA Tournament berth, while Lipscomb has never been a part of March Madness.



Before choosing either side, you need to read what the SportsLine Projection Model is computing.



Last season, the model was an impressive 755-636-20 on A-rated picks, returning $6,529 to any $100 player who followed it. With the NCAA Tournament just around the corner, the model is heating up, nailing six straight picks heading into the first weekend of March.



Now, it has simulated Sunday's ASUN finals 10,000 times and locked in against the spread and over-under picks.



The model knows Brandon Goodwin had 22 points for FGCU in the first meeting between these teams in January. Goodwin was one of five Eagles in double-figures and also led the team in assists (nine) and steals (three) to spark an 88-83 victory.



In the second meeting, Lipscomb returned the favor, winning 90-87.



Goodwin had 28 to lead FGCU the second time around, but his team allowed Lipscomb to shoot almost 60 percent from the field. Garrison Mathews was 3-for-6 from downtown to lead Lipscomb with 23 points.

We can tell you the model is leaning Over (158) on Sunday, saying it hits in 59 percent of simulations. But, it has a top-rated, confident pick for one side of the spread, saying you can bank on it almost 70 percent of the time. You can see that one at SportsLine.



So what side of Lipscomb vs. FGCU should you back on Sunday? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of Lipscomb vs. FGCU hits almost 70 percent of the time, all from the model that has crushed college hoops.