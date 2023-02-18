Who's Playing
Jacksonville @ Lipscomb
Current Records: Jacksonville 13-13; Lipscomb 16-12
What to Know
The Jacksonville Dolphins will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to Allen Arena at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday. If the game is anything like their last meeting in January, where they won 51-44, we could be in for a big score.
The Dolphins came out on top in a nail-biter against the Austin Peay Governors on Thursday, sneaking past 60-56.
Speaking of close games: it was close but no cigar for the Lipscomb Bisons as they fell 114-111 to the North Florida Ospreys on Thursday. Lipscomb didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the 7.5-point advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.
Jacksonville's win lifted them to 13-13 while Lipscomb's loss dropped them down to 16-12. We'll see if Jacksonville can repeat their recent success or if the Bisons bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Allen Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Lipscomb have won ten out of their last 16 games against Jacksonville.
- Jan 07, 2023 - Jacksonville 51 vs. Lipscomb 44
- Jan 27, 2022 - Jacksonville 66 vs. Lipscomb 59
- Feb 13, 2021 - Lipscomb 71 vs. Jacksonville 69
- Feb 12, 2021 - Jacksonville 66 vs. Lipscomb 60
- Feb 20, 2020 - Lipscomb 68 vs. Jacksonville 67
- Jan 23, 2020 - Jacksonville 89 vs. Lipscomb 85
- Feb 09, 2019 - Lipscomb 86 vs. Jacksonville 77
- Jan 05, 2019 - Lipscomb 77 vs. Jacksonville 74
- Mar 01, 2018 - Lipscomb 77 vs. Jacksonville 62
- Feb 08, 2018 - Lipscomb 82 vs. Jacksonville 59
- Jan 13, 2018 - Jacksonville 87 vs. Lipscomb 69
- Feb 18, 2017 - Lipscomb 81 vs. Jacksonville 69
- Jan 19, 2017 - Lipscomb 112 vs. Jacksonville 95
- Mar 01, 2016 - Lipscomb 92 vs. Jacksonville 89
- Feb 11, 2016 - Lipscomb 93 vs. Jacksonville 92
- Jan 16, 2016 - Jacksonville 76 vs. Lipscomb 73