Who's Playing

Jacksonville @ Lipscomb

Current Records: Jacksonville 13-13; Lipscomb 16-12

What to Know

The Jacksonville Dolphins will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to Allen Arena at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday. If the game is anything like their last meeting in January, where they won 51-44, we could be in for a big score.

The Dolphins came out on top in a nail-biter against the Austin Peay Governors on Thursday, sneaking past 60-56.

Speaking of close games: it was close but no cigar for the Lipscomb Bisons as they fell 114-111 to the North Florida Ospreys on Thursday. Lipscomb didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the 7.5-point advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Jacksonville's win lifted them to 13-13 while Lipscomb's loss dropped them down to 16-12. We'll see if Jacksonville can repeat their recent success or if the Bisons bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Allen Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee

Allen Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee

Series History

Lipscomb have won ten out of their last 16 games against Jacksonville.