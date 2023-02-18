Who's Playing

Jacksonville @ Lipscomb

Current Records: Jacksonville 13-13; Lipscomb 16-12

What to Know

The Jacksonville Dolphins and the Lipscomb Bisons are set to square off in an Atlantic Sun matchup at 8 p.m. ET Feb. 18 at Allen Arena. Both teams looked pretty sloppy on the offensive side of the ball the last time they faced off, scoring just 95 points combined.

It was a close one, but on Thursday the Dolphins sidestepped the Austin Peay Governors for a 60-56 victory.

Speaking of close games: Lipscomb was close but no cigar on Thursday as they fell 114-111 to the North Florida Ospreys.

Jacksonville is expected to lose this next one by 6.5. Those who got lucky with them against the spread on Thursday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Jacksonville's win lifted them to 13-13 while Lipscomb's defeat dropped them down to 16-12. We'll see if the Dolphins can repeat their recent success or if Lipscomb bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Allen Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee

Allen Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bisons are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Dolphins, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Lipscomb have won ten out of their last 16 games against Jacksonville.