Who's Playing
Jacksonville @ Lipscomb
Current Records: Jacksonville 13-13; Lipscomb 16-12
What to Know
The Jacksonville Dolphins and the Lipscomb Bisons are set to square off in an Atlantic Sun matchup at 8 p.m. ET Feb. 18 at Allen Arena. Both teams looked pretty sloppy on the offensive side of the ball the last time they faced off, scoring just 95 points combined.
It was a close one, but on Thursday the Dolphins sidestepped the Austin Peay Governors for a 60-56 victory.
Speaking of close games: Lipscomb was close but no cigar on Thursday as they fell 114-111 to the North Florida Ospreys.
Jacksonville is expected to lose this next one by 6.5. Those who got lucky with them against the spread on Thursday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.
Jacksonville's win lifted them to 13-13 while Lipscomb's defeat dropped them down to 16-12. We'll see if the Dolphins can repeat their recent success or if Lipscomb bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Allen Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bisons are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Dolphins, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Lipscomb have won ten out of their last 16 games against Jacksonville.
- Jan 07, 2023 - Jacksonville 51 vs. Lipscomb 44
- Jan 27, 2022 - Jacksonville 66 vs. Lipscomb 59
- Feb 13, 2021 - Lipscomb 71 vs. Jacksonville 69
- Feb 12, 2021 - Jacksonville 66 vs. Lipscomb 60
- Feb 20, 2020 - Lipscomb 68 vs. Jacksonville 67
- Jan 23, 2020 - Jacksonville 89 vs. Lipscomb 85
- Feb 09, 2019 - Lipscomb 86 vs. Jacksonville 77
- Jan 05, 2019 - Lipscomb 77 vs. Jacksonville 74
- Mar 01, 2018 - Lipscomb 77 vs. Jacksonville 62
- Feb 08, 2018 - Lipscomb 82 vs. Jacksonville 59
- Jan 13, 2018 - Jacksonville 87 vs. Lipscomb 69
- Feb 18, 2017 - Lipscomb 81 vs. Jacksonville 69
- Jan 19, 2017 - Lipscomb 112 vs. Jacksonville 95
- Mar 01, 2016 - Lipscomb 92 vs. Jacksonville 89
- Feb 11, 2016 - Lipscomb 93 vs. Jacksonville 92
- Jan 16, 2016 - Jacksonville 76 vs. Lipscomb 73