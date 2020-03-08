Lipscomb vs. Liberty odds, line: 2020 Atlantic Sun Tournament picks, predictions from proven model

The Lipscomb Bisons and the Liberty Flames are set to square off in an Atlantic Sun matchup at 3 p.m. ET Sunday at Vines Center. Liberty is 29-4 overall and 16-0 at home, while Lipscomb is 16-15 overall and 7-10 on the road. Lipscomb enters Sunday's showdown having won eight of its last nine games. Liberty, meanwhile, has won seven of its last eight. The Flames are favored by 12-points in the latest Liberty vs. Lipscomb odds, and the over-under is set at 126.5. Before entering any Lipscomb vs. Liberty picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Liberty vs. Lipscomb spread: Liberty -12

Liberty vs. Lipscomb over-under: 126.5 points

Liberty vs. Lipscomb money line: Liberty -938, Lipscomb +610

What you need to know about Liberty

Things were close when the Flames and the Stetson Hatters clashed this past Thursday, but Liberty ultimately edged out the opposition 66-62. Among those leading the charge for Liberty was guard Caleb Homesley, who had 26 points in addition to eight rebounds. For the season, Homesley is averaging 15.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. In his last meeting against Lipscomb, Homesley finished with 13 points, six assists and five rebounds.

What you need to know about Lipscomb

The Bisons earned some more postseason success in their game this past Thursday. The Bisons escaped with a win against the North Florida Ospreys by the margin of a single basket, 73-71. Lipscomb can attribute much of its success to center Ahsan Asadullah, who posted a double-double with 27 points and 19 boards, and guard Andrew Fleming, who had 26 points.

Lipscomb has also fared well against the spread recently. In fact, the Bisons are 6-1 against the spread in their last seven games.

How to make Liberty vs. Lipscomb picks

