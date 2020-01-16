Lipscomb vs. NJIT odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Jan. 16 predictions from proven computer model

The NJIT Highlanders host the Lipscomb Bisons in a noon ET Atlantic Sun matchup that gets the Thursday college basketball schedule underway. NJIT is 4-12 on the season and 1-2 in the ASUN, while Lipscomb is 7-10 overall with a 2-2 ASUN mark. The latest Lipscomb vs. NJIT odds list the Highlanders as 2.5-point home favorites, while the over-under for total points expected is set at 140, both unchanged from the opening line. Before locking in any NJIT vs. Lipscomb picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Lipscomb vs. NJIT spread: NJIT -2.5

Lipscomb vs. NJIT over-under: 140

Lipscomb vs. NJIT money line: NJIT -148; Lipscomb +120

LIPS: The Bisons are 3-7 against the spread on the road

NJIT: The Highlanders have covered at home just once in four tries this season

Why Lipscomb can cover

The model has considered that the Bisons are underdogs despite having the better record overall and playing the tougher schedule. Lipscomb has taken on Xavier, Auburn and Belmont (twice) already this season. And while they don't have anything to show for it in the win column, they're hopeful that the rugged schedule will help them in ASUN play. Thus far, they've split their four conference matchups, beating Kennesaw State and Stetson and losing to Florida Gulf Coast and North Alabama.

Lipscomb may have the best player on the floor in center Ahsan Asadullah. The sophomore from Atlanta is averaging 15.8 points and 8.9 rebounds per contest. He's a capable passer when doubled as well -- averaging 5.7 assists per game over his last three contests.

Why NJIT can cover

Even so, the Bisons aren't guaranteed to cover the Lipscomb vs. NJIT spread. The Highlanders haven't had much success overall this season, but they're coming off easily their best performance in an outright upset at North Florida. NJIT was a nine-point underdog against the conference contenders, but won the game 78-66.

Junior forward San Antonio Brinson had the game of his life, piling up 37 points, eight rebounds and five assists. The junior forward came into that game averaging around 10 points per game, so that production was a massive lift for the Highlanders. If he performs close to that level again, they'll be well on their way to the win and cover on Thursday afternoon.

