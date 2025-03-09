The top-seeded Lipscomb Bisons will battle the second-seeded North Alabama Lions for the Atlantic Sun Conference Tournament Championship on Sunday afternoon. Lipscomb (24-9, 14-4) won a share of the regular-season title and the top seed via tiebreaker, while North Alabama (24-9, 14-4) earned the No. 2 seed. The Bisons bested Central Arkansas and Queens (NC) on their way to the ASUN Final, while the Lions comfortably beat Austin Peay and Jacksonville to give themselves a chance at making the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

Tip-off is set for 2 p.m. ET at Allen Arena in Nashville, where Lipscomb is 14-3 on the season. The Bisons are 4.5-point favorites in the latest Lipscomb vs. North Alabama odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 142.5.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 18 of the 2024-25 season on a 221-162 betting roll (+1895) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Lipscomb vs. North Alabama. Here are the college basketball lines and trends for North Alabama vs. Lipscomb:

Lipscomb vs. North Alabama spread: Lipscomb -4.5



Lipscomb vs. North Alabama over/under: 142.5 points

Lipscomb vs. North Alabama money line: Lipscomb -206, North Alabama +170

LIP: Lipscomb has covered the spread in four of its last five at home against North Alabama

NALA: North Alabama is 9-2 ATS over its last 11 games

Why you should back Lipscomb

The Bisons are seeking their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2018 and head coach Lennie Acuff is in his sixth season at the helm in Nashville. Lipscomb's 24 wins are already the second-most in school history and home-court advantage during the conference tournament has been an advantage. The Bisons outlasted Queens (NC) in overtime on Thursday, scoring an 81-75 win to earn a spot in the 2025 ASUN Tournament title game.

Joe Anderson led Lipscomb with 25 points in the win and Jacob Ognacevic posted a double-double with 21 points and 12 rebounds. Ognacevic was the conference's leading scorer this season (20.1 points per game) and is also averaging 8.3 rebounds per game, while shooting 58.3% from the floor and 40.7% from the 3-point line. Lipscomb has won seven games in a row at home. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back North Alabama

Meanwhile, North Alabama has won 10 of its last 11 games entering Sunday's showdown and has covered the spread in nine of 11 games. The Lions smashed Austin Peay 90-64 in the quarterfinals and then beat Jacksonville 78-63 in the semifinals to earn a shot at making the NCAA Tournament. All five Lions starters reached double-figures scoring in the semis and Jacari Lane led the way with 19 points and six assists.

Corneilous Williams also added a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds. It was his 11th double-double of the season and North Alabama went 10-1 in those games. The Lions have covered the spread in four of their last six head-to-head matchups with Lipscomb, including a 10-point win at home as 1-point underdogs in January. See which team to pick here.

How to make Lipscomb vs. North Alabama picks

