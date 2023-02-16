Who's Playing

North Florida @ Lipscomb

Current Records: North Florida 11-15; Lipscomb 16-11

What to Know

The Lipscomb Bisons will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Bisons and the North Florida Ospreys will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at Allen Arena. Lipscomb won both of their matches against North Florida last season (77-74 and 74-65) and is aiming for the same result this time around.

Lipscomb came up short against the North Alabama Lions this past Saturday, falling 80-70.

Meanwhile, the Stetson Hatters typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday North Florida proved too difficult a challenge. North Florida captured a comfortable 92-81 win.

North Florida's victory lifted them to 11-15 while Lipscomb's loss dropped them down to 16-11. We'll see if the Ospreys can repeat their recent success or if the Bisons bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Allen Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee

Allen Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Lipscomb have won nine out of their last 16 games against North Florida.