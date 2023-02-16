Who's Playing
North Florida @ Lipscomb
Current Records: North Florida 11-15; Lipscomb 16-11
What to Know
The Lipscomb Bisons will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Bisons and the North Florida Ospreys will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at Allen Arena. Lipscomb won both of their matches against North Florida last season (77-74 and 74-65) and is aiming for the same result this time around.
Lipscomb came up short against the North Alabama Lions this past Saturday, falling 80-70.
Meanwhile, the Stetson Hatters typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday North Florida proved too difficult a challenge. North Florida captured a comfortable 92-81 win.
North Florida's victory lifted them to 11-15 while Lipscomb's loss dropped them down to 16-11. We'll see if the Ospreys can repeat their recent success or if the Bisons bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Allen Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Lipscomb have won nine out of their last 16 games against North Florida.
- Mar 01, 2022 - Lipscomb 74 vs. North Florida 65
- Jan 29, 2022 - Lipscomb 77 vs. North Florida 74
- Jan 16, 2021 - North Florida 72 vs. Lipscomb 67
- Jan 15, 2021 - Lipscomb 84 vs. North Florida 72
- Mar 05, 2020 - Lipscomb 73 vs. North Florida 71
- Feb 22, 2020 - North Florida 82 vs. Lipscomb 74
- Jan 25, 2020 - Lipscomb 85 vs. North Florida 73
- Feb 06, 2019 - Lipscomb 92 vs. North Florida 55
- Jan 09, 2019 - Lipscomb 81 vs. North Florida 66
- Feb 10, 2018 - Lipscomb 82 vs. North Florida 75
- Jan 11, 2018 - North Florida 102 vs. Lipscomb 96
- Mar 02, 2017 - North Florida 91 vs. Lipscomb 85
- Feb 16, 2017 - North Florida 93 vs. Lipscomb 82
- Jan 21, 2017 - North Florida 90 vs. Lipscomb 84
- Feb 13, 2016 - Lipscomb 94 vs. North Florida 87
- Jan 14, 2016 - North Florida 95 vs. Lipscomb 83