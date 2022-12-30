Who's Playing

Stetson @ Lipscomb

Current Records: Stetson 5-6; Lipscomb 8-5

What to Know

The Lipscomb Bisons will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Bisons and the Stetson Hatters will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 3 p.m. ET on Friday at Allen Arena. Lipscomb is out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.

Lipscomb beat the Louisville Cardinals 75-67 last week. Among those leading the charge for Lipscomb was guard Derrin Boyd, who had 23 points in addition to nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, the game between Stetson and the UCF Knights last Wednesday was not particularly close, with Stetson falling 73-58. The top scorer for the Hatters was forward Josh Smith (16 points).

The Bisons' victory brought them up to 8-5 while Stetson's defeat pulled them down to 5-6. Lipscomb is 4-3 after wins this season, and Stetson is 2-3 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 3 p.m. ET

Friday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Allen Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee

Allen Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Lipscomb have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Stetson.