Who's Playing
Stetson @ Lipscomb
Current Records: Stetson 5-6; Lipscomb 8-5
What to Know
The Lipscomb Bisons will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Bisons and the Stetson Hatters will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 3 p.m. ET on Friday at Allen Arena. Lipscomb is out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.
Lipscomb beat the Louisville Cardinals 75-67 last week. Among those leading the charge for Lipscomb was guard Derrin Boyd, who had 23 points in addition to nine rebounds.
Meanwhile, the game between Stetson and the UCF Knights last Wednesday was not particularly close, with Stetson falling 73-58. The top scorer for the Hatters was forward Josh Smith (16 points).
The Bisons' victory brought them up to 8-5 while Stetson's defeat pulled them down to 5-6. Lipscomb is 4-3 after wins this season, and Stetson is 2-3 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Allen Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee
Series History
Lipscomb have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Stetson.
- Feb 03, 2022 - Stetson 77 vs. Lipscomb 71
- Feb 06, 2021 - Lipscomb 69 vs. Stetson 61
- Feb 05, 2021 - Stetson 73 vs. Lipscomb 68
- Feb 01, 2020 - Stetson 55 vs. Lipscomb 53
- Jan 02, 2020 - Lipscomb 66 vs. Stetson 63
- Jan 27, 2019 - Lipscomb 88 vs. Stetson 65
- Jan 12, 2019 - Lipscomb 95 vs. Stetson 71
- Feb 26, 2018 - Lipscomb 89 vs. Stetson 73
- Feb 15, 2018 - Lipscomb 82 vs. Stetson 73
- Jan 20, 2018 - Lipscomb 85 vs. Stetson 82
- Feb 11, 2017 - Lipscomb 97 vs. Stetson 85
- Jan 12, 2017 - Lipscomb 94 vs. Stetson 68
- Mar 03, 2016 - Stetson 96 vs. Lipscomb 75
- Feb 20, 2016 - Lipscomb 77 vs. Stetson 74
- Jan 21, 2016 - Lipscomb 92 vs. Stetson 87