Listen: Duke freshman Marvin Bagley III not limited to just basketball, drops rap track

Marvin Bagley III, the No. 1 overall recruit in the Class of 2018, was a massive get for Duke's Mike Krzyzewski late in the recruiting process this summer. He's a 6-foot-10, rim-running big with a transcendent game on the floor. And all signs point to him making a major impact on the game both now and into the next decade.

But if the whole basketball thing doesn't work out for him, it appears he's got the talent to make it big in another profession. The Blue Devils freshman dropped a rap track to SoundCloud this week to the beat "Breathe," and it's actually … pretty good. Like, surprisingly good.

Bagley bobbed and weaved to the classic Just Blaze beat, one generally used for the pros. But he held his own on the track with freestyle quicker than his feet on the hardwood.

Of course, this means nothing when it comes to basketball. Bagley's talents behind the mic doesn't make Duke a national title contender; however his ability between the white lines certainly should. Duke enters the season as the No. 1 team in college basketball, and if his game is half as good as his rapping, the Blue Devils should be in business.