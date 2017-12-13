Lithuania commentator sings welcome song to LaVar, LiAngelo and LaMelo Ball

Lithuania seems ready for the Ball era to begin

LiAngelo and LaMelo Ball signed Monday with a Lithuanian professional basketball team, and they're already getting quite the reception from the locals.

As a way of welcoming them to Lithuania, a broadcaster performed his own rendition of "Welcome to Lithuania" at a Vytautas game Tuesday, complete with a shout-out to LaVar Ball and a special thanks to him for watching. Get a load of the next Bieber in his natural habitat.

The line 'Welcome to Lithuania' isn't exactly re-writing the song, but it was a nice touch to replace the line about "The land of the beautiful la-a-adies" with "The land of the beautiful basketball."

I'm sure LaVar was watching from home and appreciated the gesture, and even more sure that the two Ball brothers are totally amped to get their professional career up and running after this hero's welcome.

