Who's Playing

Eastern Illinois Panthers @ Little Rock Trojans

Current Records: Eastern Illinois 7-8, Little Rock 8-8

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Ohio Valley matchup on schedule as the Little Rock Trojans and the Eastern Illinois Panthers are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on January 6th at Jack Stephens Center. Little Rock has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post 11 more assists than your opponent, a fact Little Rock proved on Thursday. They walked away with an 88-80 win over the Cougars.

Meanwhile, Eastern Illinois' game on Thursday was all tied up 38-38 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. They rang in the new year with a 79-72 win over the Skyhawks.

The victory got the Trojans back to even at 8-8. As for the Panthers, their win ended a nine-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 7-8.

Saturday's game is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Little Rock have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Eastern Illinois struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.7 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Looking ahead, Little Rock is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by nine points. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 7-3 against the spread when playing at home.

Odds

Little Rock is a big 9-point favorite against Eastern Illinois, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 146.5 points.

Series History

Little Rock and Eastern Illinois both have 1 win in their last 2 games.