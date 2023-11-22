Who's Playing

Georgia State Panthers @ Little Rock Trojans

Current Records: Georgia State 2-2, Little Rock 1-3

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Jack Stephens Center -- Little Rock, Arkansas

Jack Stephens Center -- Little Rock, Arkansas Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

What to Know

After three games on the road, Little Rock is heading back home. They will take on the Georgia State Panthers at 1:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Little Rock might want some stickum for this matchup since the team gave up seven turnovers on Sunday.

Little Rock's game was all tied up 40-40 at the half, but sadly for them it didn't stay that way. They fell 88-77 to the Panthers. Little Rock has not had much luck with Georgia State recently, as the team's come up short the last five times they've met.

The Trojans' defeat dropped their record down to 1-3. As for the Panthers, the win got them back to even at 2-2.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Little Rock hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 78 points per game. However, it's not like Georgia State struggles in that department as they've been even better at 79 per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run up the score up higher Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Little Rock came up short against Georgia State in their previous matchup on Sunday, falling 88-77. Will Little Rock have more luck at home instead of on the road? Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Series History

Georgia State has won 6 out of their last 8 games against Little Rock.