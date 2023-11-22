Halftime Report

Fortunes may be turning around for Little Rock after losing three in a row. Sitting on a score of 45-37, they have looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play.

Little Rock came into the contest with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Georgia State Panthers @ Little Rock Trojans

Current Records: Georgia State 2-2, Little Rock 1-3

What to Know

Little Rock will be in front of their home fans on Wednesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will take on the Georgia State Panthers at 1:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Little Rock is limping into the game on a three-game losing streak.

Last Sunday, the Trojans came up short against the Panthers and fell 88-77. Little Rock has struggled against Georgia State recently, as their game on Sunday was their sixth consecutive lost matchup.

The losses dropped the Trojans to 1-3 and the Panthers to 2-2.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Little Rock have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 33.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Georgia State struggles in that department as they've been even better at 39 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Little Rock came up short against Georgia State when the teams last played on Sunday, falling 88-77. Will Little Rock have more luck at home instead of on the road? Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Georgia State is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Little Rock, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 158.5 points.

Series History

Georgia State has won 6 out of their last 8 games against Little Rock.