Halftime Report

Little Rock is giving their home crowd exactly what they were hoping for. They have jumped out to a quick 31-25 lead against Morehead State.

Little Rock entered the matchup having won three straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it four, or will Morehead State step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Morehead State Eagles @ Little Rock Trojans

Current Records: Morehead State 20-5, Little Rock 14-11

How To Watch

What to Know

Morehead State has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Little Rock Trojans will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Jack Stephens Center. Morehead State is the slight favorite, but fans should be in for an exciting game likely to go down to the wire.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 11 more assists than your opponent, a fact Morehead State proved on Saturday. They walked away with a 69-57 victory over the Panthers.

Meanwhile, Little Rock entered their tilt with the Leathernecks with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. The Trojans came out on top in a nail-biter against the Leathernecks on Thursday and snuck past 63-60. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest victory Little Rock has posted since November 25, 2023.

The Eagles' win was their 18th straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 20-5. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 79.0 points per game. As for the Trojans, they are on a roll lately: they've won six of their last seven matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 14-11 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Morehead State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Little Rock struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.7 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Morehead State came up short against the Trojans in their previous meeting back in February of 2023, falling 72-68. Can Morehead State avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Morehead State is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Little Rock, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Eagles slightly, as the game opened with the Eagles as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 142 points.

Series History

Little Rock and Morehead State both have 1 win in their last 2 games.