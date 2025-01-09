Halftime Report

Morehead State and Little Rock have shown up to the game, but their offenses sure haven't. Sitting on a score of 26-20, Morehead State has looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play.

If Morehead State keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 9-7 in no time. On the other hand, Little Rock will have to make due with an 8-7 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Morehead State Eagles @ Little Rock Trojans

Current Records: Morehead State 8-7, Little Rock 8-6

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 9, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 9, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Jack Stephens Center -- Little Rock, Arkansas

Jack Stephens Center -- Little Rock, Arkansas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $23.10

What to Know

After two games on the road, Little Rock is heading back home. They and the Morehead State Eagles will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Jack Stephens Center.

Little Rock is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They took a 95-86 hit to the loss column at the hands of Tennessee State on Saturday. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

Even though they lost, Little Rock smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in February of 2024.

Meanwhile, after a string of five wins, Morehead State's good fortune finally ran out on Saturday. They suffered a grim 74-55 defeat to Tennessee Tech. For those keeping track at home, that's the biggest loss the Eagles have suffered since November 8, 2024.

Little Rock's defeat dropped their record down to 8-6. As for Morehead State, their loss dropped their record down to 8-7.

Little Rock came up short against Morehead State in their previous meeting back in March of 2024, falling 69-55. Will Little Rock have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Little Rock is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Morehead State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Trojans as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 136.5 points.

Series History

Little Rock and Morehead State both have 2 wins in their last 4 games.