Who's Playing

Murray State Racers @ Little Rock Trojans

Current Records: Murray State 3-7, Little Rock 5-6

How To Watch

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Jack Stephens Center -- Little Rock, Arkansas

Jack Stephens Center -- Little Rock, Arkansas



What to Know

Little Rock will be in front of their home fans on Monday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will be home for the holidays to greet the Murray State Racers at 7:30 p.m. ET at Jack Stephens Center. Murray State took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Little Rock, who comes in off a win.

The oddsmakers set the bar high, but Little Rock and UTSA didn't disappoint and broke past the 159.5 point over/under on Wednesday. The Trojans walked away with a 93-84 victory over the Roadrunners. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Little Rock to victory, but perhaps none more so than Jamir Chaplin, who scored 22 points along with five rebounds. Bradley Douglas was another key contributor, scoring 20 points along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, Murray State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight loss. They took a 61-55 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Lions. Murray State didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Despite their defeat, Murray State saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Quincy Anderson, who scored 15 points along with five rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Less helpful for Murray State was JaCobi Wood's abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

The Trojans' victory bumped their record up to 5-6. As for the Racers, their loss dropped their record down to 3-7.

While only Little Rock took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Looking forward, Murray State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by a single point. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a four-game streak of failing to cover when expected to win.

Odds

Murray State is a slight 1-point favorite against Little Rock, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Racers as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 151.5 points.

