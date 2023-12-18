Who's Playing

Murray State Racers @ Little Rock Trojans

Current Records: Murray State 3-7, Little Rock 5-6

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Jack Stephens Center -- Little Rock, Arkansas

The Little Rock Trojans will be home for the holidays to greet the Murray State Racers at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Jack Stephens Center. Little Rock will be strutting in after a victory while Murray State will be stumbling in from a loss.

The oddsmakers set the bar high, but Little Rock and UTSA didn't disappoint and broke past the 159.5 point over/under on Wednesday. The Trojans came out on top against the Roadrunners by a score of 93-84. Little Rock was down 35-21 with 5:21 left in the first half but they still came back for the handy nine-point victory.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Little Rock to victory, but perhaps none more so than Jamir Chaplin, who scored 22 points along with five rebounds. Another player making a difference was Bradley Douglas, who scored 20 points along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, Murray State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight loss. They fell 61-55 to the Lions. Murray State didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Quincy Anderson, who scored 15 points along with five rebounds. Less helpful for Murray State was JaCobi Wood's abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

The Trojans' victory bumped their record up to 5-6. As for the Racers, their loss dropped their record down to 3-7.