Who's Playing

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles @ Little Rock Trojans

Current Records: Southern Indiana 7-19, Little Rock 15-11

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Jack Stephens Center -- Little Rock, Arkansas

Jack Stephens Center -- Little Rock, Arkansas Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Little Rock Trojans and the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles will face off in an Ohio Valley clash at 4:00 p.m. ET on February 17th at Jack Stephens Center. Little Rock will be looking to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

On Thursday, the Trojans escaped with a win against the Eagles by the margin of a single free throw, 69-68.

Meanwhile, the Screaming Eagles came up short against the Skyhawks on Thursday and fell 77-68.

The Trojans have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won seven of their last eight games, which provided a nice bump to their 15-11 record this season. As for the Screaming Eagles, they have been struggling recently as they've lost eight of their last ten matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-19 record this season.

Saturday's matchup is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Little Rock have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Southern Indiana struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.4 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Little Rock skirted past the Screaming Eagles 77-75 in their previous meeting back in January. Will Little Rock repeat their success, or do the Screaming Eagles have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Southern Indiana has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Little Rock.