Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Little Rock and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Tennessee State 47-32.

Little Rock entered the matchup having won seven straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it eight, or will Tennessee State step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Tennessee State Tigers @ Little Rock Trojans

Current Records: Tennessee State 17-12, Little Rock 18-11

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 29, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Where: Jack Stephens Center -- Little Rock, Arkansas

Jack Stephens Center -- Little Rock, Arkansas TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $18.90

What to Know

Tennessee State has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Little Rock Trojans will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Jack Stephens Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Saturday, the Tigers earned a 76-71 win over the Cougars. That's two games straight that Tennessee State has won by exactly five points.

Meanwhile, Little Rock entered their tilt with the Lions with six consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with seven. The Trojans walked away with an 82-73 win over the Lions on Saturday. Winning is a bit easier when your shooting is a whole 23.2% better than the opposition, as Little Rock's was.

The Tigers have been performing well recently as they've won nine of their last 12 matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 17-12 record this season. As for the Trojans, their victory was their fourth straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 18-11.

Tennessee State is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Tennessee State is playing as the underdog, but their 3-6 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

Tennessee State was able to grind out a solid win over the Trojans in their previous matchup back in December of 2023, winning 90-82. The rematch might be a little tougher for Tennessee State since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Little Rock is a big 8-point favorite against Tennessee State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 8-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 147 points.

Series History

Little Rock has won 3 out of their last 5 games against Tennessee State.