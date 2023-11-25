Who's Playing

Tulsa Golden Hurricane @ Little Rock Trojans

Current Records: Tulsa 4-0, Little Rock 1-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Where: Jack Stephens Center -- Little Rock, Arkansas

What to Know

Tulsa has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Saturday. They will face off against the Little Rock Trojans at 3:00 p.m. ET at Jack Stephens Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the two teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Last Monday, the Golden Hurricane got the win against the Bulldogs by a conclusive 90-70. That's two games straight that Tulsa has won by exactly 20 points.

Tulsa relied on the efforts of Jared Garcia, who scored 23 points along with 8 rebounds, and PJ Haggerty, who scored 28 points along with 5 rebounds. Haggerty continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. Another player making a difference was Carlous Williams, who scored 10 points along with 7 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Little Rock's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their fourth straight loss. They fell just short of the Panthers by a score of 93-90. Little Rock has struggled against Georgia State recently, as their game on Wednesday was their seventh consecutive lost matchup.

The Golden Hurricane's win was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 4-0. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 79.3 points per game. As for the Trojans, their defeat dropped their record down to 1-4.

Looking forward, Tulsa is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points. This will be their first time playing on the road this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Tulsa have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 46.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Little Rock struggles in that department as they've been averaging 34.2 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Tulsa is a 4-point favorite against Little Rock, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Golden Hurricane, as the game opened with the Golden Hurricane as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 159 points.

Series History

Little Rock and Tulsa both have 2 wins in their last 4 games.

Nov 26, 2021 - Tulsa 77 vs. Little Rock 63

Nov 19, 2018 - Tulsa 88 vs. Little Rock 78

Dec 03, 2016 - Little Rock 72 vs. Tulsa 62

Nov 28, 2015 - Little Rock 64 vs. Tulsa 60

Injury Report for Little Rock

Injury Report for Tulsa

Keaston Willis: Game-Time Decision (Foot)

No Injury Information