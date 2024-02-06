Who's Playing

UT Martin Skyhawks @ Little Rock Trojans

Current Records: UT Martin 14-9, Little Rock 12-11

What to Know

We've got another exciting Ohio Valley matchup on schedule as the UT Martin Skyhawks and the Little Rock Trojans are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on February 6th at Jack Stephens Center. Little Rock is favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop UT Martin in their last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

UT Martin came tearing into Saturday's matchup with three straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 17.3 points) and they left with even more momentum. They came out on top against the Cougars by a score of 90-79.

Meanwhile, after a 90-88 finish the last time they played, Little Rock and the Panthers decided to play a little more cautiously this time around. The Trojans put the hurt on the Panthers with a sharp 71-47 win on Saturday. The oddsmakers were on Little Rock's side, but they didn't give the team enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

The Skyhawks have been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six contests, which provided a nice bump to their 14-9 record this season. As for the Trojans, they now have a winning record of 12-11.

Tuesday's match is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: UT Martin have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 41.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Little Rock struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.6 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

UT Martin beat the Trojans 77-72 in their previous matchup back in January. The rematch might be a little tougher for UT Martin since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Little Rock is a slight 2.5-point favorite against UT Martin, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 163 points.

Series History

UT Martin has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Little Rock.