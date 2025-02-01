Who's Playing

UT Martin Skyhawks @ Little Rock Trojans

Current Records: UT Martin 9-12, Little Rock 13-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Jack Stephens Center -- Little Rock, Arkansas

Jack Stephens Center -- Little Rock, Arkansas TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $22.00

What to Know

We've got another exciting Ohio Valley matchup on schedule as the UT Martin Skyhawks and the Little Rock Trojans are set to tip at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Jack Stephens Center. The Skyhawks are no doubt hoping to put an end to a three-game streak of away losses.

Last Thursday, UT Martin couldn't handle SE Missouri State and fell 90-79.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Little Rock last Thursday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of Tennessee State by a score of 72-70. While the oddsmakers failed to call the winner, they nailed the 142 point over/under.

UT Martin's loss dropped their record down to 9-12. As for Little Rock, this is the second loss in a row for them and nudges their season record down to 13-8.

UT Martin is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

UT Martin and Little Rock were neck-and-neck in their previous matchup back in January, but UT Martin came up empty-handed after a 57-56 defeat. Can UT Martin avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Little Rock is a 4.5-point favorite against UT Martin, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Trojans as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is 137.5 points.

Series History

Little Rock has won 3 out of their last 5 games against UT Martin.