Who's Playing
UT Martin Skyhawks @ Little Rock Trojans
Current Records: UT Martin 9-12, Little Rock 13-8
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Jack Stephens Center -- Little Rock, Arkansas
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $22.00
What to Know
We've got another exciting Ohio Valley matchup on schedule as the UT Martin Skyhawks and the Little Rock Trojans are set to tip at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Jack Stephens Center. The Skyhawks are no doubt hoping to put an end to a three-game streak of away losses.
Last Thursday, UT Martin couldn't handle SE Missouri State and fell 90-79.
Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Little Rock last Thursday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of Tennessee State by a score of 72-70. While the oddsmakers failed to call the winner, they nailed the 142 point over/under.
UT Martin's loss dropped their record down to 9-12. As for Little Rock, this is the second loss in a row for them and nudges their season record down to 13-8.
UT Martin is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.
UT Martin and Little Rock were neck-and-neck in their previous matchup back in January, but UT Martin came up empty-handed after a 57-56 defeat. Can UT Martin avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Little Rock is a 4.5-point favorite against UT Martin, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Trojans as a 4-point favorite.
The over/under is 137.5 points.
Series History
Little Rock has won 3 out of their last 5 games against UT Martin.
- Jan 02, 2025 - Little Rock 57 vs. UT Martin 56
- Feb 06, 2024 - Little Rock 77 vs. UT Martin 57
- Jan 13, 2024 - UT Martin 77 vs. Little Rock 72
- Feb 11, 2023 - UT Martin 84 vs. Little Rock 61
- Dec 29, 2022 - Little Rock 88 vs. UT Martin 74