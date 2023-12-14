Halftime Report

UTSA is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 43-42 lead against Little Rock.

UTSA entered the matchup having won three straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it four, or will Little Rock step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

UTSA Roadrunners @ Little Rock Trojans

Current Records: UTSA 5-4, Little Rock 4-6

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Jack Stephens Center -- Little Rock, Arkansas

Jack Stephens Center -- Little Rock, Arkansas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

UTSA has enjoyed a four-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Little Rock Trojans at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Jack Stephens Center. UTSA knows how to get points on the board -- the team has finished with flashy point totals in its past three contests -- so hopefully Little Rock likes a good challenge.

UTSA scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Sunday. They took their contest at home with ease, bagging a 93-60 victory over the Lions. For those curious, yes, that was the biggest win UTSA has managed all season.

Meanwhile, the Trojans ended up a good deal behind the Eagles on Sunday and lost 85-68. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Little Rock has scored all season.

The Roadrunners pushed their record up to 5-4 with that win, which was their third straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 89.7 points per game. As for the Trojans, their defeat ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 4-6.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as UTSA and Little Rock are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. UTSA hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 79.8 points per game. However, it's not like Little Rock struggles in that department as they've been averaging 79.2 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

UTSA is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a four-game streak of failing to cover when playing on the road.

Odds

Little Rock is a solid 6.5-point favorite against UTSA, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 160 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Injury Report for Little Rock

KK Robinson: gameTimeDecision (Undisclosed)

Injury Report for UTSA