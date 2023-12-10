Who's Playing

Winthrop Eagles @ Little Rock Trojans

Current Records: Winthrop 7-3, Little Rock 4-5

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Jack Stephens Center -- Little Rock, Arkansas

Jack Stephens Center -- Little Rock, Arkansas

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Little Rock Trojans will be playing in front of their home fans against the Winthrop Eagles at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Jack Stephens Center. Little Rock might want some stickum for this match since the team gave up 12 turnovers on Thursday.

Little Rock unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak. They took a 75-71 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Bears. Little Rock didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Even though they lost, Little Rock were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 22 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Cent. Arkansas only pulled down eight.

Meanwhile, even though Queens scored an imposing 82 points on Tuesday, Winthrop still came out on top. The Eagles walked away with a 88-82 victory over the Royals. The victory was nothing new for Winthrop as they're now sitting on three straight.

The Trojans' loss was their third straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 4-5. As for the Eagles, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won six of their last seven games, which provided a nice bump to their 7-3 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the pair are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Little Rock hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 80.4 points per game. However, it's not like Winthrop struggles in that department as they've been averaging 80.4 per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run up the score up higher Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Little Rock came up short against Winthrop in their previous meeting back in December of 2020, falling 80-75. Will Little Rock have more luck at home instead of on the road? Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Series History

Winthrop won the only game these two teams have played in the last 3 years.