Who's Playing
Eastern Illinois @ Little Rock
Current Records: Eastern Illinois 9-19; Little Rock 8-20
What to Know
The Eastern Illinois Panthers are on the road again on Saturday and play against the Little Rock Trojans at 4:30 p.m. ET Feb. 18 at Jack Stephens Center. The Panthers earned a 70-63 win in their most recent game against Little Rock in January.
On Thursday, EIU lost to the SE Missouri State Redhawks on the road by a decisive 78-64 margin.
Meanwhile, Little Rock was just a bucket short of a win on Thursday and fell 82-81 to the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles.
Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Jack Stephens Center -- Little Rock, Arkansas
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Eastern Illinois won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.
- Jan 14, 2023 - Eastern Illinois 70 vs. Little Rock 63