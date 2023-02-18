Who's Playing

Eastern Illinois @ Little Rock

Current Records: Eastern Illinois 9-19; Little Rock 8-20

What to Know

The Eastern Illinois Panthers are on the road again on Saturday and play against the Little Rock Trojans at 4:30 p.m. ET Feb. 18 at Jack Stephens Center. The Panthers earned a 70-63 win in their most recent game against Little Rock in January.

On Thursday, EIU lost to the SE Missouri State Redhawks on the road by a decisive 78-64 margin.

Meanwhile, Little Rock was just a bucket short of a win on Thursday and fell 82-81 to the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Jack Stephens Center -- Little Rock, Arkansas

Jack Stephens Center -- Little Rock, Arkansas Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Eastern Illinois won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.