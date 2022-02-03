Who's Playing

Louisiana @ Little Rock

Current Records: Louisiana 9-10; Little Rock 7-11

What to Know

The Little Rock Trojans and the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns are even-steven against one another since January of 2016 (8-8), but not for long. The Trojans and Louisiana will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Jack Stephens Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with Louisiana winning the first 66-61 and Little Rock taking the second 69-59.

Little Rock ended up a good deal behind the App. State Mountaineers when they played this past Saturday, losing 72-57.

Louisiana lost a heartbreaker to the Georgia Southern Eagles when they met in March of 2020, and they left with a heavy heart again this past Saturday. The Ragin Cajuns were just a bucket short of a victory and fell 66-65 to Georgia Southern.

The losses put the Trojans at 7-11 and Louisiana at 9-10. Little Rock is 4-6 after losses this season, Louisiana 3-6.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Jack Stephens Center -- Little Rock, Arkansas

Jack Stephens Center -- Little Rock, Arkansas Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Little Rock and Louisiana both have eight wins in their last 16 games.