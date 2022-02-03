Who's Playing
Louisiana @ Little Rock
Current Records: Louisiana 9-10; Little Rock 7-11
What to Know
The Little Rock Trojans and the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns are even-steven against one another since January of 2016 (8-8), but not for long. The Trojans and Louisiana will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Jack Stephens Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with Louisiana winning the first 66-61 and Little Rock taking the second 69-59.
Little Rock ended up a good deal behind the App. State Mountaineers when they played this past Saturday, losing 72-57.
Louisiana lost a heartbreaker to the Georgia Southern Eagles when they met in March of 2020, and they left with a heavy heart again this past Saturday. The Ragin Cajuns were just a bucket short of a victory and fell 66-65 to Georgia Southern.
The losses put the Trojans at 7-11 and Louisiana at 9-10. Little Rock is 4-6 after losses this season, Louisiana 3-6.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Jack Stephens Center -- Little Rock, Arkansas
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Little Rock and Louisiana both have eight wins in their last 16 games.
- Feb 27, 2021 - Little Rock 69 vs. Louisiana 59
- Feb 26, 2021 - Louisiana 66 vs. Little Rock 61
- Jan 09, 2021 - Little Rock 78 vs. Louisiana 76
- Jan 08, 2021 - Louisiana 66 vs. Little Rock 64
- Feb 29, 2020 - Little Rock 91 vs. Louisiana 69
- Dec 21, 2019 - Little Rock 69 vs. Louisiana 66
- Mar 07, 2019 - Louisiana 77 vs. Little Rock 72
- Jan 05, 2019 - Louisiana 75 vs. Little Rock 61
- Mar 03, 2018 - Little Rock 72 vs. Louisiana 61
- Dec 29, 2017 - Louisiana 77 vs. Little Rock 63
- Mar 08, 2017 - Louisiana 78 vs. Little Rock 71
- Jan 28, 2017 - Louisiana 88 vs. Little Rock 82
- Jan 02, 2017 - Louisiana 69 vs. Little Rock 52
- Mar 12, 2016 - Little Rock 72 vs. Louisiana 65
- Feb 13, 2016 - Little Rock 68 vs. Louisiana 64
- Jan 07, 2016 - Little Rock 77 vs. Louisiana 57