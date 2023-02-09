Who's Playing

Morehead State @ Little Rock

Current Records: Morehead State 16-9; Little Rock 7-18

What to Know

An Ohio Valley battle is on tap between the Morehead State Eagles and the Little Rock Trojans at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Jack Stephens Center. Morehead State will be hoping to build upon the 76-72 win they picked up against Little Rock when they previously played in January.

The Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday the Eagles proved too difficult a challenge. Morehead State snuck past Southern Indiana with a 71-66 victory.

Meanwhile, Little Rock was close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 84-81 to the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars.

Morehead State's win lifted them to 16-9 while Little Rock's loss dropped them down to an irreparable 7-18. We'll see if Morehead State can repeat their recent success or if the Trojans bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Jack Stephens Center -- Little Rock, Arkansas

Jack Stephens Center -- Little Rock, Arkansas Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Morehead State won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.