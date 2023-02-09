Who's Playing

Morehead State @ Little Rock

Current Records: Morehead State 16-9; Little Rock 7-18

What to Know

Get ready for an Ohio Valley battle as the Morehead State Eagles and the Little Rock Trojans will face off at 7:30 p.m. ET Thursday at Jack Stephens Center. Morehead State will be hoping to build upon the 76-72 win they picked up against Little Rock when they previously played in January.

The Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles typically have all the answers at home, but on Saturday the Eagles proved too difficult a challenge. Morehead State managed a 71-66 win over Southern Indiana.

Meanwhile, Little Rock was close but no cigar on Saturday as they fell 84-81 to the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Morehead State is expected to win a tight contest. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Morehead State's victory lifted them to 16-9 while Little Rock's loss dropped them down to an irreparable 7-18. We'll see if the Eagles can repeat their recent success or if the Trojans bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Jack Stephens Center -- Little Rock, Arkansas

Jack Stephens Center -- Little Rock, Arkansas Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Eagles are a slight 2-point favorite against the Trojans, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Eagles as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Morehead State won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.