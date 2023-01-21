Who's Playing
Tennessee State @ Little Rock
Current Records: Tennessee State 11-9; Little Rock 5-15
What to Know
An Ohio Valley battle is on tap between the Tennessee State Tigers and the Little Rock Trojans at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Jack Stephens Center. Tennessee State should still be feeling good after a win, while Little Rock will be looking to get back in the win column.
It was a close one, but on Thursday the Tigers sidestepped the Eastern Illinois Panthers for a 78-74 victory.
Speaking of close games: Little Rock was close but no cigar on Thursday as they fell 77-75 to the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles.
Tennessee State took their contest against Little Rock in the teams' previous meeting last month by a conclusive 94-69 score. The rematch might be a little tougher for Tennessee State since the team won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Jack Stephens Center -- Little Rock, Arkansas
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Little Rock have won two out of their last three games against Tennessee State.
- Dec 31, 2022 - Tennessee State 94 vs. Little Rock 69
- Dec 10, 2019 - Little Rock 86 vs. Tennessee State 62
- Nov 13, 2018 - Little Rock 83 vs. Tennessee State 67