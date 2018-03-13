LIU-Brooklyn vs. Radford: 2018 NCAA Tournament live stream, TV, bracket, time, date

The 2018 NCAA tournament is about to tip off. Pick against friends or go solo to compete for the trip of a lifetime.

Before the field of 64 takes center stage, we've got a few outsiders looking to make their way in. March Madness will officially be underway when LIU-Brooklyn and Radford, two No. 16 seeds clash for the right to play No. 1 seed Villanova in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Here's how to watch the game.

About No. 16 LIU-Brooklyn

The class of the NEC will battle for the chance to represent the league in the field of 64. The Blackbirds got here by shocking Wagner in the NEC Tournament final, 71-61.

About No. 16 Radford

Radford is the perfect example of a team that got hot at the right time. The Highlanders won their final seven games of the season -- including a buzzer-beater over Liberty -- to send them to their first Big Dance since 2009. Freshman guard Carlik Jones, the team's second leading scorer, is the X-factor for a team that is surging straight into the NCAA Tournament.

Viewing Information

Location : Dayton, Ohio



: Dayton, Ohio Date : Tuesday, March 13



: Tuesday, March 13 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET TV : truTV



: truTV Stream: NCAA March Madness Live

NCAA March Madness Live Follow: CBS Sports App

Live updates