Who's Playing

Fisk Bulldogs @ LIU Sharks

Current Records: Fisk 0-1, LIU 0-0

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Steinberg Wellness Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV

What to Know

The LIU Sharks will host the Fisk Bulldogs to start their respective NCAA Basketball runs. Tip off is scheduled at 7:00 p.m. ET on November 8th at Steinberg Wellness Center.

Wednesday's matchup is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: LIU were smashing the glass last season, having averaged 34.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Fisk struggles in that department as they've been even better at 42 per game.

Looking back to last season, LIU struggled throughout, finishing with a less-than-stellar 3-25 record. Similarly, Fisk sure didn't have their best season, finishing 0-1.