Who's Playing
Fisk Bulldogs @ LIU Sharks
Current Records: Fisk 0-1, LIU 0-0
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Steinberg Wellness Center -- Brooklyn, New York
- Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
What to Know
The LIU Sharks will host the Fisk Bulldogs to start their respective NCAA Basketball runs. Tip off is scheduled at 7:00 p.m. ET on November 8th at Steinberg Wellness Center.
Wednesday's matchup is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: LIU were smashing the glass last season, having averaged 34.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Fisk struggles in that department as they've been even better at 42 per game.
Looking back to last season, LIU struggled throughout, finishing with a less-than-stellar 3-25 record. Similarly, Fisk sure didn't have their best season, finishing 0-1.