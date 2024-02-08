Who's Playing

Merrimack Warriors @ LIU Sharks

Current Records: Merrimack 12-10, LIU 5-16

What to Know

LIU will be in front of their home fans on Thursday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Merrimack Warriors will face off in a Northeast battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Steinberg Wellness Center. The two teams each escaped (but just barely!) with wins against their previous opponents.

LIU posted their closest win since January 4th on Saturday. They skirted past the Red Flash 70-67. Having forecasted a close victory for LIU, the oddsmakers were right on the money.

Meanwhile, Merrimack had already won three in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 17 points), and they went ahead and made it four on Saturday. They had just enough and edged the Blue Devils out 71-68. Winning is a bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 21.3% better than the opposition, as Merrimack's was.

The Sharks' win bumped their record up to 5-16. As for the Warriors, they are on a roll lately: they've won seven of their last nine matches, which provided a massive bump to their 12-10 record this season.

LIU lost to the Warriors at home by a decisive 91-76 margin in their previous matchup back in March of 2023. Will LIU have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Merrimack is a big 11-point favorite against LIU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 11-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 134.5 points.

Series History

Merrimack has won 6 out of their last 9 games against LIU.