Halftime Report

LIU and St. Francis have shown up to the game, but their offenses sure haven't. LIU has a bit of a cushion as they currently lead St. Francis 34-23.

LIU entered the match having won four straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it five, or will St. Francis step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

St. Francis Red Flash @ LIU Sharks

Current Records: St. Francis 7-11, LIU 8-11

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET

Where: Steinberg Wellness Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Steinberg Wellness Center -- Brooklyn, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

We've got another exciting Northeast matchup on schedule as the St. Francis Red Flash and the LIU Sharks are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Steinberg Wellness Center. Both worked hard to overcome the odds in their previous battles and are surely both feeling confident heading into this clash.

Last Sunday, St. Francis didn't have too much breathing room in their contest against FDU, but they still walked away with a 75-71 victory. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Red Flash.

Meanwhile, LIU waltzed into their game on Sunday with three straight wins... but they left with four. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 54-52 win over the Blue Devils. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest victory the Sharks have posted against the Blue Devils since February 21, 2021.

St. Francis' win ended a six-game drought on the road and puts them at 7-11. As for LIU, their victory bumped their record up to 8-11.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's matchup: St. Francis has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 8.7 threes per game. It's a different story for LIU, though, as they've been averaging only 6.2. Given St. Francis' sizable advantage in that area, LIU will need to find a way to close that gap.

The two teams pleased both fans and bettors in their last matches by winning and covering the spread. Going forward, LIU is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last five times they've played.

Odds

LIU is a solid 5.5-point favorite against St. Francis, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 133.5 points.

Series History

LIU has won 6 out of their last 10 games against St. Francis.