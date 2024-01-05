Halftime Report

Fortunes may be turning around for LIU after losing seven in a row. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Wagner 45-28.

LIU came into the game with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Wagner Seahawks @ LIU Sharks

Current Records: Wagner 6-6, LIU 1-11

How To Watch

What to Know

Wagner is 8-2 against LIU since February of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. Both teams will face off in a Northeast battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Steinberg Wellness Center. Coming in fresh off a victory as the underdog, Wagner will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 23% better than the opposition, a fact Wagner proved on Saturday. They came out on top against the Jaspers by a score of 68-56. The win made it back-to-back wins for Wagner.

Meanwhile, LIU's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their seventh straight loss. The contest between the Sharks and the Great Danes wasn't a total blowout, but with the Sharks falling 86-69 at home it was darn close to turning into one.

The victory got the Seahawks back to even at 6-6. As for the Sharks, their loss dropped their record down to 1-11.

Thursday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Wagner have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.7 rebounds per game. It's a different story for LIU, though, as they've been averaging only 31.3 rebounds per game. Given Wagner's sizeable advantage in that area, LIU will need to find a way to close that gap.

Wagner was able to grind out a solid win over LIU in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, winning 58-46. The rematch might be a little tougher for Wagner since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Wagner is a solid 6.5-point favorite against LIU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Seahawks, as the game opened with the Seahawks as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 132 points.

Series History

Wagner has won 8 out of their last 10 games against LIU.