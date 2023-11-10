Friday's Division 1 college basketball schedule begins at the Steinberg Wellness Center in Brooklyn. The Long Island University Sharks host the Air Force Falcons for a non-conference showdown. It is the season opener for LIU after a 3-26 season in 2022-23 under Rod Strickland. Air Force opened its 2023-24 campaign with a loss to Portland State, and the Falcons are coming off a 14-18 season.

Tipoff is at 1 p.m. ET in Brooklyn. For this game, SportsLine consensus lists the Falcons as 9.5-point favorites, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 134.5 in the latest Air Force vs. LIU odds.

Air Force vs. Long Island spread: Air Force -9.5

Air Force vs. Long Island over/under: 134.5 points

Air Force vs. Long Island money line: Air Force -524, Long Island +388

Air Force: The Falcons are 18-15 against the spread in the last 33 games

Long Island: The Sharks are 8-17-1 against the spread in the last 26 games

Why Air Force can cover

Though Air Force started the season with a loss, the Falcons are facing a Long Island team that tied for the fewest wins (three) in the country last season. Air Force also brings tremendous shooting efficiency from the 2022-23 season, including a top-25 mark on 2-point attempts (54.8%). The Falcons also shot 35.6% from the 3-point line and 72.2% at the free throw line last season, and Air Force produced a top-five assist percentage (64.9%) in the country. The Falcons also avoided damaging live-ball turnovers, committing one only 8.9% of possessions, and Air Force is facing a porous Long Island defense.

The Sharks gave up 111.4 points per 100 possessions last season, the No. 338 mark in the nation, and opponents were able to shoot elite percentages against Long Island. LIU gave up 54.6% shooting inside the arc and 37.4% beyond the arc, with opponents also grabbing more than 30% of missed shots on the offensive glass. Opponents also produced 19.5 free throw attempts per game against Long Island in 2022-23.

Why LIU can cover

Long Island will open its season Friday and will do so in a friendly home environment. The Sharks also took full advantage of the free throw line last season, averaging 18.4 attempts per game, and Air Force yielded 29 free throw attempts in its season opener. Long Island also shares the ball well under Rod Strickland, averaging more than 14 assists per game and generating an assist on more than 56% of field goals last season. Air Force was also below-average in 2-point defense (51.9%) and turnover creation rate (17.1%) last season.

On the other side of the floor, Long Island was above the national average in preventing 3-point attempts in 2022-23, and Air Force shot only 25% from 3-point distance in the season opener. The Falcons were also 9 of 19 at the free throw line, an ugly ratio, and Air Force was very poor on the offensive glass last season. Air Force grabbed only 22.3% of its own missed shots and had 11.0% field goal attempts blocked a year ago.

