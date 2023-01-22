Who's Playing
Central Connecticut State @ LIU
Current Records: Central Connecticut State 4-16; LIU 2-17
What to Know
The LIU Sharks have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils at noon ET Jan. 22 at Steinberg Wellness Center. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.
The Sharks came up short against the Stonehill Skyhawks on Friday, falling 73-66.
Meanwhile, Central Connecticut State found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 72-50 punch to the gut against the Wagner Seahawks on Friday.
The losses put LIU at 2-17 and the Blue Devils at 4-16. A couple stats to keep an eye on: LIU is 360th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 82.5 on average. Central Connecticut State has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the game with the ninth fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 64.5 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Steinberg Wellness Center -- Brooklyn, New York
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
LIU have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Central Connecticut State.
- Jan 05, 2023 - Central Connecticut State 78 vs. LIU 59
- Jan 27, 2022 - Central Connecticut State 65 vs. LIU 62
- Jan 15, 2022 - LIU 83 vs. Central Connecticut State 61
- Feb 21, 2021 - LIU 81 vs. Central Connecticut State 79
- Feb 20, 2021 - LIU 87 vs. Central Connecticut State 74
- Feb 13, 2020 - LIU 90 vs. Central Connecticut State 74
- Jan 09, 2020 - LIU 90 vs. Central Connecticut State 78
- Feb 28, 2019 - LIU 84 vs. Central Connecticut State 55
- Jan 26, 2019 - LIU 84 vs. Central Connecticut State 71
- Jan 27, 2018 - LIU 94 vs. Central Connecticut State 89
- Jan 20, 2018 - Central Connecticut State 72 vs. LIU 63
- Jan 28, 2017 - Central Connecticut State 61 vs. LIU 52
- Jan 12, 2017 - LIU 60 vs. Central Connecticut State 49
- Feb 25, 2016 - LIU 80 vs. Central Connecticut State 74
- Jan 04, 2016 - LIU 76 vs. Central Connecticut State 67