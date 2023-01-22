Who's Playing

Central Connecticut State @ LIU

Current Records: Central Connecticut State 4-16; LIU 2-17

What to Know

The LIU Sharks have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils at noon ET Jan. 22 at Steinberg Wellness Center. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

The Sharks came up short against the Stonehill Skyhawks on Friday, falling 73-66.

Meanwhile, Central Connecticut State found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 72-50 punch to the gut against the Wagner Seahawks on Friday.

The losses put LIU at 2-17 and the Blue Devils at 4-16. A couple stats to keep an eye on: LIU is 360th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 82.5 on average. Central Connecticut State has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the game with the ninth fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 64.5 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 12 p.m. ET

Sunday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Steinberg Wellness Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Steinberg Wellness Center -- Brooklyn, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

LIU have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Central Connecticut State.